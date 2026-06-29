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    B-Roll: Mount Morris Dam Maintenance

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    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conducting non-routine maintenance at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. The work helps maintain the dam's critical flood risk management infrastructure and ensures continued reliable operation. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012975
    VIRIN: 260625-A-FB511-5601
    Filename: DOD_111810990
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Mount Morris Dam Maintenance, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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