B-Roll: Mount Morris Dam Maintenance

B-roll of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conducting non-routine maintenance at the Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, June 25, 2026. The work helps maintain the dam's critical flood risk management infrastructure and ensures continued reliable operation. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012975
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-FB511-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_111810990
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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