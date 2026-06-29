SOT - ORNG 102nd CERFP Supported Combined Training Exercise 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 102nd CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct a supported combined training exercise at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, OR, June 26-28, 2026. 102nd CERFP is a multi-faceted force that trains year-round in order to maintain readiness to respond to disastrous events in Oregon and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Frank Ritchey)



SOT 1 (00:00:00) Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, 102nd CERFP Commander, ORARNG



SOT 2 (00:02:39) Chief Master Sgt. Omar Ortiz, 102nd CERFP Senior Enlisted Leader, ORANG



SOT 3 (00:04:18) 1st Lt. Suzie Traudt, 102nd CERFP Fatality Search and Rescue OIC, ORANG



SOT 4 (00:06:06) Spc. Ty Hilker, 102nd CERFP Search and Extraction, ORARNG