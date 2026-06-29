SOT - ORNG 102nd CERFP Supported Combined Training Exercise 2026

Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 102nd CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct a supported combined training exercise at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, OR, June 26-28, 2026. 102nd CERFP is a multi-faceted force that trains year-round in order to maintain readiness to respond to disastrous events in Oregon and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Frank Ritchey)
SOT 1 (00:00:00) Lt. Col. Rocky Kumlin, 102nd CERFP Commander, ORARNG
SOT 2 (00:02:39) Chief Master Sgt. Omar Ortiz, 102nd CERFP Senior Enlisted Leader, ORANG
SOT 3 (00:04:18) 1st Lt. Suzie Traudt, 102nd CERFP Fatality Search and Rescue OIC, ORANG
SOT 4 (00:06:06) Spc. Ty Hilker, 102nd CERFP Search and Extraction, ORARNG
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 14:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012973
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-EJ376-2203
|Filename:
|DOD_111810930
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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