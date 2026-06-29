80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Monday, June 29, the 80th Flying Training Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Christopher Mulder, during a Change of Command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Col. Jeffrey Shulman relinquished command to Col. Christopher Mulder, transferring the authority and responsibility of the wing as the 80th Flying Training Wing continues its mission of developing combat aviators for the NATO Alliance through the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program.