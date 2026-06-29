On Monday, June 29, the 80th Flying Training Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Christopher Mulder, during a Change of Command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base.
Col. Jeffrey Shulman relinquished command to Col. Christopher Mulder, transferring the authority and responsibility of the wing as the 80th Flying Training Wing continues its mission of developing combat aviators for the NATO Alliance through the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012970
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810920
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2026, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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