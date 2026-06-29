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    80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2026

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    On Monday, June 29, the 80th Flying Training Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Christopher Mulder, during a Change of Command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base.
    Col. Jeffrey Shulman relinquished command to Col. Christopher Mulder, transferring the authority and responsibility of the wing as the 80th Flying Training Wing continues its mission of developing combat aviators for the NATO Alliance through the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012970
    VIRIN: 260630-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810920
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, 80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2026, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sheppard Air Force Base

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