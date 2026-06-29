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    Weapons Training Battalion Change of Command Broll

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William F. Durfresne relinquished command of Weapons Training Battalion (WTBn), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to Lt. Col. Louis J. Carrano III during the WTBn change of command ceremony at Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 26, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012969
    VIRIN: 260630-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810894
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Weapons Training Battalion Change of Command Broll, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Stone Bay
    WTBn
    ceremony

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