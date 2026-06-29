Weapons Training Battalion Change of Command Broll

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William F. Durfresne relinquished command of Weapons Training Battalion (WTBn), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to Lt. Col. Louis J. Carrano III during the WTBn change of command ceremony at Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 26, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012969
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810894
|Length:
|00:21:27
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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