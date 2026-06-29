Weapons Training Battalion Change of Command Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William F. Durfresne relinquished command of Weapons Training Battalion (WTBn), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to Lt. Col. Louis J. Carrano III during the WTBn change of command ceremony at Stone Bay, MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 26, 2026. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)