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    Space Launch Delta 45 2026 2nd Quarter Re-cap

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alyssa Bankston and Jerry Porter

    Space Launch Delta 45

    In the second quarter of 2026, the #EasternRange supported 21 launches, enabling capabilities that broke records for human spaceflight and launch cadence. Each mission is a testament to the hard work of all Space Launch Delta 45 personnel. (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Alyssa Bankston)

    Music Licensed through: Motion Array
    Item ID: #417321
    Author Username: StudioKolomna
    Licensee: Taylor Nave
    Item License Code: a12ac4a87487ba9e68a4258aa26618ae2d6e18ed37a1f41309fa643c934e9979:417321-11095139

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012954
    VIRIN: 260630-X-JU986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810424
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Space Launch Delta 45 2026 2nd Quarter Re-cap, by SrA Alyssa Bankston and Jerry Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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