Space Launch Delta 45 2026 2nd Quarter Re-cap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the second quarter of 2026, the #EasternRange supported 21 launches, enabling capabilities that broke records for human spaceflight and launch cadence. Each mission is a testament to the hard work of all Space Launch Delta 45 personnel. (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Alyssa Bankston)



Music Licensed through: Motion Array

Item ID: #417321

Author Username: StudioKolomna

Licensee: Taylor Nave

Item License Code: a12ac4a87487ba9e68a4258aa26618ae2d6e18ed37a1f41309fa643c934e9979:417321-11095139