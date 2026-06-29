In the second quarter of 2026, the #EasternRange supported 21 launches, enabling capabilities that broke records for human spaceflight and launch cadence. Each mission is a testament to the hard work of all Space Launch Delta 45 personnel. (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Alyssa Bankston)
Music Licensed through: Motion Array
Item ID: #417321
Author Username: StudioKolomna
Licensee: Taylor Nave
Item License Code: a12ac4a87487ba9e68a4258aa26618ae2d6e18ed37a1f41309fa643c934e9979:417321-11095139
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012954
|VIRIN:
|260630-X-JU986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810424
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Launch Delta 45 2026 2nd Quarter Re-cap, by SrA Alyssa Bankston and Jerry Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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