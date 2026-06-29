U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 28, 2026. The flyover departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., demonstrating the enduring connection between the U.S. and its Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012953
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-VY348-8788
|Filename:
|DOD_111810388
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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