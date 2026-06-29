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    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 28, 2026. The flyover departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., demonstrating the enduring connection between the U.S. and its Allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012953
    VIRIN: 260628-F-VY348-8788
    Filename: DOD_111810388
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Belgium, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    flyover 37th AS
    FreedominEurope250
    Parc du Cinquantenaire

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