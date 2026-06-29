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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Visits Vietnam

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    VIETNAM

    06.26.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao visited Vietnam, where he met with the President and Defense officials from the country, strengthening strategic ties between the two countries. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012951
    VIRIN: 260626-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_111810360
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: VN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Visits Vietnam, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    Hung Cao

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