Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Visits Vietnam

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao visited Vietnam, where he met with the President and Defense officials from the country, strengthening strategic ties between the two countries. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012951
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111810360
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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