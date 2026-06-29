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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Speaks About National PTSD Awareness Day

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    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Speaks National PTSD Awareness Day. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012950
    VIRIN: 260627-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810357
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Speaks About National PTSD Awareness Day, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    National PTSD Awareness Day
    Hung Cao

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