(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    EOD Mobile Unit 5 is Awarded Navy Unit Commendation by Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.26.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) received the prestigious Navy Unit Commendation from Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. The award recognized their exceptional meritorious service during theater security cooperation engagements and operations across the Indo-Pacific from October 2023 through October 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012948
    VIRIN: 260626-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810353
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 5 is Awarded Navy Unit Commendation by Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    EOD Mobile Unit 5
    Navy Unit Commendation
    Hung Cao

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video