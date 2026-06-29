EOD Mobile Unit 5 is Awarded Navy Unit Commendation by Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) received the prestigious Navy Unit Commendation from Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. The award recognized their exceptional meritorious service during theater security cooperation engagements and operations across the Indo-Pacific from October 2023 through October 2025
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 12:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012948
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810353
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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