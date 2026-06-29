U.S. Merchant Marines and German shipyard workers load military equipment aboard the M/V Green Bay at the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown.)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012926
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-OE145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111810278
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Cargo Onload, M/V Green Bay at Bremerhaven, Germany, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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