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    B-Roll: Cargo Onload, M/V Green Bay at Bremerhaven, Germany

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    GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Merchant Marines and German shipyard workers load military equipment aboard the M/V Green Bay at the Port of Bremerhaven, Germany. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012926
    VIRIN: 260625-N-OE145-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810278
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Cargo Onload, M/V Green Bay at Bremerhaven, Germany, by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Merchant Marines
    roll-on/roll-off
    AFN Europe
    Port of Bremerhaven

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