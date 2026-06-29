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    Search and Rescue Efforts Continue by Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2

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    CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA

    06.29.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On June 29th, in the town of Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2 continued searching for survivors, working with local volunteers. After getting a lead on missing girls in a collapsed building, teams began rescue efforts. Search efforts continued into the night and are ongoing.

    Location: Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Venezuela.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012925
    VIRIN: 260629-O-NU539-1409
    Filename: DOD_111810272
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: CARABALLEDA, VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    State Department
    DART
    humanitarian
    VenEarthquake
    Caraballeda

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