Search and Rescue Efforts Continue by Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012925" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 29th, in the town of Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2 continued searching for survivors, working with local volunteers. After getting a lead on missing girls in a collapsed building, teams began rescue efforts. Search efforts continued into the night and are ongoing.



Location: Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Venezuela.