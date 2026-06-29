Search and Rescue Efforts Continue by Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2

On June 29th, in the town of Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Los Angeles Search and Rescue Team LA USA-2 continued searching for survivors, working with local volunteers. After getting a lead on missing girls in a collapsed building, teams began rescue efforts. Search efforts continued into the night and are ongoing.
Location: Caraballeda, state of La Guaira, Venezuela.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012925
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-NU539-1409
|Filename:
|DOD_111810272
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|CARABALLEDA, VE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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