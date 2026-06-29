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    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 5

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    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s June edition of Around the Globe highlights mission support efforts across the enterprise, including infrastructure planning at Kadena Air Base, Japan; the opening of a renovated airfield hangar at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye; and the completion of the Deployable Air Base System Facility, Equipment and Vehicle (DABS-FEV) project at Powidz Air Base, Poland. The monthly video series showcases how AFIMSC Airmen and civilians deliver installation and mission support capabilities that enhance readiness for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012923
    VIRIN: 260630-F-HE309-1002
    Filename: DOD_111810249
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    Detachment 4
    AFIMSC
    Kadena
    Incirlik
    AROUND THE GLOBE

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