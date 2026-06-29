Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 5

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s June edition of Around the Globe highlights mission support efforts across the enterprise, including infrastructure planning at Kadena Air Base, Japan; the opening of a renovated airfield hangar at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye; and the completion of the Deployable Air Base System Facility, Equipment and Vehicle (DABS-FEV) project at Powidz Air Base, Poland. The monthly video series showcases how AFIMSC Airmen and civilians deliver installation and mission support capabilities that enhance readiness for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012923
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-HE309-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111810249
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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