A video compilation celebrates the anniversary of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, highlighting the command's history, mission and Soldiers serving across Europe, June 30, 2026, in Sembach, Germany. The video was created to commemorate the command's legacy and continued commitment to integrated air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012916
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-XI817-9641
|Filename:
|DOD_111810158
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC 102nd Birthday, by SPC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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