(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    10th AAMDC 102nd Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A video compilation celebrates the anniversary of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, highlighting the command's history, mission and Soldiers serving across Europe, June 30, 2026, in Sembach, Germany. The video was created to commemorate the command's legacy and continued commitment to integrated air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012916
    VIRIN: 260630-A-XI817-9641
    Filename: DOD_111810158
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC 102nd Birthday, by SPC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video