10th AAMDC 102nd Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video compilation celebrates the anniversary of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, highlighting the command's history, mission and Soldiers serving across Europe, June 30, 2026, in Sembach, Germany. The video was created to commemorate the command's legacy and continued commitment to integrated air and missile defense operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez)