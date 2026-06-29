In celebration of Freedom 250, join AFMC Command Historian, Mr. Ray Ortensie, as he takes you on a historical journey highlighting our country's military successes and hear how our nation's great leaders transformed mentorship.
We will also share some of the best military leader mentoring quotes throughout the Power Hour!
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 09:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012914
|VIRIN:
|260625-D-HS703-2560
|Filename:
|DOD_111810066
|Length:
|01:05:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Mentoring Power Hour - Celebrating Military History and Mentorship as part of Freedom 250!, by Anita Tsuhako, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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