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    AFMC Mentoring Power Hour - Celebrating Military History and Mentorship as part of Freedom 250!

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    In celebration of Freedom 250, join AFMC Command Historian, Mr. Ray Ortensie, as he takes you on a historical journey highlighting our country's military successes and hear how our nation's great leaders transformed mentorship.

    We will also share some of the best military leader mentoring quotes throughout the Power Hour!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 09:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012914
    VIRIN: 260625-D-HS703-2560
    Filename: DOD_111810066
    Length: 01:05:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    AFMC
    mentoring
    Mentoring Resources

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