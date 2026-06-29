AFMC Mentoring Power Hour - Celebrating Military History and Mentorship as part of Freedom 250!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In celebration of Freedom 250, join AFMC Command Historian, Mr. Ray Ortensie, as he takes you on a historical journey highlighting our country's military successes and hear how our nation's great leaders transformed mentorship.



We will also share some of the best military leader mentoring quotes throughout the Power Hour!