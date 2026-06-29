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    Know Your Benefits. Maximize Your Future.

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    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Robyn Mroszczyk 

    Office of the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness

    Unlock the full value of your service. Explore your military compensation, understand your benefits, and build a stronger financial future. #BeyondBasicPay — Know Your Benefits. Maximize Your Future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012911
    VIRIN: 260630-D-EI183-4792
    Filename: DOD_111810053
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Know Your Benefits. Maximize Your Future., by Robyn Mroszczyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    financial readiness
    military benefits
    military compensation
    BeyondBasicPay

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