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    The mayor of a city that isn't on any map

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Nuoffer serves as the mayor of Pabradė Training Area, a forward operating site in eastern Lithuania, and is the only noncommissioned officer serving as a mayor in the Baltics. In this feature, Nuoffer describes the work of the mayor's cell — sustaining the power, water, housing, dining and coordination that allow rotational forces to live and train — and the patience, creativity and partnership with Lithuanian counterparts the job demands. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
    Music used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 07:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012905
    VIRIN: 260624-A-ZT835-4445
    Filename: DOD_111809906
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    This work, The mayor of a city that isn't on any map, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pabrade
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    MayorCell
    196Sharpshooters

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