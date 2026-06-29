The mayor of a city that isn't on any map

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Nuoffer serves as the mayor of Pabradė Training Area, a forward operating site in eastern Lithuania, and is the only noncommissioned officer serving as a mayor in the Baltics. In this feature, Nuoffer describes the work of the mayor's cell — sustaining the power, water, housing, dining and coordination that allow rotational forces to live and train — and the patience, creativity and partnership with Lithuanian counterparts the job demands. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Music used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.