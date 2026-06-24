U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Neikirk, the commanding officer of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives remarks during a media engagement at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2026. This media engagement covered the arrival of the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and Marine Air Defense Integrated System to 12th MLR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012902
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-QS757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111809816
|Length:
|00:19:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMESIS AND MADIS MEDIA ENGAGEMENT B-ROLL, by LCpl Isaac Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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