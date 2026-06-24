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    NMESIS AND MADIS MEDIA ENGAGEMENT B-ROLL

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    JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Neikirk, the commanding officer of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives remarks during a media engagement at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2026. This media engagement covered the arrival of the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System and Marine Air Defense Integrated System to 12th MLR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012902
    VIRIN: 260630-M-QS757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111809816
    Length: 00:19:04
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, NMESIS AND MADIS MEDIA ENGAGEMENT B-ROLL, by LCpl Isaac Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MarDiv
    MADIS
    USMCNews
    NMESIS
    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment

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