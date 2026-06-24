SETAF-AF transitions Leadership during Change of Command

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) holds a change of command ceremony to formally transfer leadership from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown at Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF's enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012898
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JH229-3381
|Filename:
|DOD_111809785
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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