SETAF-AF transitions Leadership during Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) holds a change of command ceremony to formally transfer leadership from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown at Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF's enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)