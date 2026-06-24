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    SETAF-AF transitions Leadership during Change of Command

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    ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) holds a change of command ceremony to formally transfer leadership from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown at Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF's enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012898
    VIRIN: 260626-A-JH229-3381
    Filename: DOD_111809785
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, SETAF-AF transitions Leadership during Change of Command, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAUER
    SETAFAF
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAG - Italy
    Change of Command Ceremony

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