Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade marked a proud moment of continuity and change during a change of command ceremony. Capt. April Dilidili concluded over a year of dedicated service at the headquarters battery located on Sagami General Depot, leading with professionalism and strengthening readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012897
|VIRIN:
|260629-A-TR140-3391
|Filename:
|DOD_111809778
|Length:
|00:21:26
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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