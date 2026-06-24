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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade marked a proud moment of continuity and change during a change of command ceremony. Capt. April Dilidili concluded over a year of dedicated service at the headquarters battery located on Sagami General Depot, leading with professionalism and strengthening readiness. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012897
    VIRIN: 260629-A-TR140-3391
    Filename: DOD_111809778
    Length: 00:21:26
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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