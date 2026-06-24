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    U.S. Marines conduct an M18 pistol range in Romania during Sea Breeze 26

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    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, conduct an M18 pistol range during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, June 12, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine amphibious forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012896
    VIRIN: 260612-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111809775
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO

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    TAGS

    Black Sea Region
    M18 pistol
    Marines
    range
    USMC
    Sea Breeze 26

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