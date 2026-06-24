U.S. Marines with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, conduct an M18 pistol range during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, June 12, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine amphibious forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012896
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111809775
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct an M18 pistol range in Romania during Sea Breeze 26, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.