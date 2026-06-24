U.S. Marines conduct an M18 pistol range in Romania during Sea Breeze 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, conduct an M18 pistol range during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, June 12, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine amphibious forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Noah Masog)