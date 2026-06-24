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    SETAF AF COC B-Roll

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from Southern European Task Force change-of-command ceremony on June 26, 2026 on Caserma Ederle, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012895
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FG870-2426
    Filename: DOD_111809770
    Length: 00:22:04
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF AF COC B-Roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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