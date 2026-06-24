B-Roll from Southern European Task Force change-of-command ceremony on June 26, 2026 on Caserma Ederle, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012895
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FG870-2426
|Filename:
|DOD_111809770
|Length:
|00:22:04
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF AF COC B-Roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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