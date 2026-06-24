U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receive a radio communications class during Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 5, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012893
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-KU924-3044
|Filename:
|DOD_111809732
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|SKRUNDA, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines hone communication readiness in Baltic Sea region, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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