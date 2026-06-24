U.S. Marines hone communication readiness in Baltic Sea region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012893" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receive a radio communications class during Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 5, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)