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    U.S. Marines hone communication readiness in Baltic Sea region

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    SKRUNDA, LATVIA

    06.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receive a radio communications class during Baltic Operations 26 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 5, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012893
    VIRIN: 260605-M-KU924-3044
    Filename: DOD_111809732
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: SKRUNDA, LV

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    This work, U.S. Marines hone communication readiness in Baltic Sea region, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNews, BALTOPS2026, Allies and partners, Stand in Force, Comms, Radio

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