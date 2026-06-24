U.S. Marines compete in pugil stick training during Sea Breeze 26 in Romania

U.S. Marines with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, compete in pugil stick training during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, June 10, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012891
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-EE367-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111809729
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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