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    U.S. Marines compete in pugil stick training during Sea Breeze 26 in Romania

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    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, compete in pugil stick training during exercise Sea Breeze 26 at Babadag Training Area, Romania, June 10, 2026. Sea Breeze 26 is an annual exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa, designed to develop interoperability of maritime and ground forces in the Black Sea Region through combined NATO deliberate planning, integration, and command and control of Marine Amphibious Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012891
    VIRIN: 260610-M-EE367-1002
    Filename: DOD_111809729
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO

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    This work, U.S. Marines compete in pugil stick training during Sea Breeze 26 in Romania, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCMAP
    Pugil Sticks
    Black Sea Region
    Marines
    USMC
    Sea Breeze 26

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