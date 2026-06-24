The Armed Services Blood Program, sponsored by the American Red Cross and the 52nd Medical Group, hosted a blood drive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The ASBP is the Department of War's joint-service blood organization tasked with collecting and maintaining safe blood supply for service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012889
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-CN389-7347
|Filename:
|DOD_111809712
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem community unites for blood drive, by SSgt Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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