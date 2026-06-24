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    Spangdahlem community unites for blood drive

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier  

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The Armed Services Blood Program, sponsored by the American Red Cross and the 52nd Medical Group, hosted a blood drive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The ASBP is the Department of War's joint-service blood organization tasked with collecting and maintaining safe blood supply for service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012889
    VIRIN: 260623-F-CN389-7347
    Filename: DOD_111809712
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Spangdahlem community unites for blood drive, by SSgt Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blood drive
    Armed Services Blood Donor Program
    American Red Cross Blood Drive
    AFN Spangdahelm
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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