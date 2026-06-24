Spangdahlem community unites for blood drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Armed Services Blood Program, sponsored by the American Red Cross and the 52nd Medical Group, hosted a blood drive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2026. The ASBP is the Department of War's joint-service blood organization tasked with collecting and maintaining safe blood supply for service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Frazier)