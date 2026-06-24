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    MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conduct a Change of Command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, and Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo Jr., the incoming commanding general of MCIPAC, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Brig. Gen. Rizzo, who previously served as commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012888
    VIRIN: 260616-M-RR386-1002
    Filename: DOD_111809646
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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