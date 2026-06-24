Warrior Gauntlet 2026 B-Roll

Service members from each branch participated in the Warrior Gauntlet held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2026. This was a joint event that challenged servicemembers from every branch to test their limits against a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012884
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-GT239-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111809601
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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