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    Torii Station Military Police Spotlight B-Roll

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    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Corillo, a military policeman assigned to 247th Military Police on Torii Station, talks about what it's like working on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2026. This video highlighted parts of what MP's on Torii do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012883
    VIRIN: 260618-N-SL047-1003
    Filename: DOD_111809576
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torii Station Military Police Spotlight B-Roll, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    Torii Station
    AFN

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