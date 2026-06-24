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    Yokosuka Military Working Dogs

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    JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms Alexander Brown, a military working dog handler for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 01:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012882
    VIRIN: 260618-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111809556
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Military Working Dogs, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Master At Arms
    Yokosuka CFAY
    K-9 handlers
    Navy

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