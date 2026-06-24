A video spotlight highlighting U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms Alexander Brown, a military working dog handler for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ship Repair Facility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 01:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012882
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111809556
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Military Working Dogs, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.