(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Basic Riders Course Kadena AB B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Tsutomu Yamashiro, a motorcycle training technician, speaks about the Basic Riders Course on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 31, 2026. BRC is a two-day motorcycle training program that combined classroom, online and hands-on training to instill safe and responsible motorcycling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012877
    VIRIN: 260630-M-GT239-1003
    Filename: DOD_111809503
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Riders Course Kadena AB B-Roll, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BRC
    Basic Riders Course
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video