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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Execute Helicopter Support Team Operations During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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    JAPAN

    06.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct helicopter support team operations, with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, during exercise Resolute Dragon 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, June 27, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012876
    VIRIN: 260627-M-AO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111809422
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Execute Helicopter Support Team Operations During Exercise Resolute Dragon 26, by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    12th MLR, Marines, USMCNews, ResoluteDragon26, 12th LLB; 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion

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