1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division inactivates after decades of developing Army leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DENVER, Colo. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video that honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The 1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division officially inactivated and cased its colors during a formal ceremony June 5, 2026, marking the close of more than half a century of training U.S. Army Soldiers and future officers.