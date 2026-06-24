DENVER, Colo. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video that honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The 1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division officially inactivated and cased its colors during a formal ceremony June 5, 2026, marking the close of more than half a century of training U.S. Army Soldiers and future officers.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 00:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012874
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-CL989-1910
|Filename:
|DOD_111809390
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division inactivates after decades of developing Army leaders, by SSG Jaren Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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