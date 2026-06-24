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    1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division inactivates after decades of developing Army leaders

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaren Hanson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    DENVER, Colo. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video that honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The 1st Brigade of the 104th Training Division officially inactivated and cased its colors during a formal ceremony June 5, 2026, marking the close of more than half a century of training U.S. Army Soldiers and future officers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 00:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012874
    VIRIN: 260630-A-CL989-1910
    Filename: DOD_111809390
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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