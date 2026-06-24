Okinawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 B-Roll

Thousands of locals, service members, and distinguished Japanese and Okinawan visitors gathered to pay tribute to the over 200,000 lives lost during the Battle of Okinawa during the Okinawa Memorial Day ceremony 2026 at Peace Memorial Park, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2026. The Cornerstone of Peace, a monument with the names of everyone lost during the battle, serves as a symbol of eternal peace, and a desire to keep peace as a universal right. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012873
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-GT239-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111809378
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|PEACE MEMORIAL PARK, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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