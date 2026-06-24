(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Okinawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEACE MEMORIAL PARK, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Thousands of locals, service members, and distinguished Japanese and Okinawan visitors gathered to pay tribute to the over 200,000 lives lost during the Battle of Okinawa during the Okinawa Memorial Day ceremony 2026 at Peace Memorial Park, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2026. The Cornerstone of Peace, a monument with the names of everyone lost during the battle, serves as a symbol of eternal peace, and a desire to keep peace as a universal right. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012873
    VIRIN: 260630-M-GT239-1002
    Filename: DOD_111809378
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: PEACE MEMORIAL PARK, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Memorial Day Ceremony 2026 B-Roll, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peace Memorial Park
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Okinawa Memorial Day
    AFN
    War Media Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video