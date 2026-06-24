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    RED Friday Shoutout: Sgt Dakota Corillo

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    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Corillo, a military policeman assigned to 247th Military Police on Torii Station, conducts a Red Friday Shoutout at Torii Station on Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012872
    VIRIN: 260630-N-SL047-1002
    Filename: DOD_111809363
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: Sgt Dakota Corillo, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Torii Station
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    RED Friday
    War Media Activity

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