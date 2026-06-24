RED Friday Shoutout: Sgt Dakota Corillo

U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Corillo, a military policeman assigned to 247th Military Police on Torii Station, conducts a Red Friday Shoutout at Torii Station on Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 00:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012872
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-SL047-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111809363
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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