Torii Station Military Police Spotlight

U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Corillo, a military policeman assigned to 247th Military Police on Torii Station, talks about what it's like working on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2026. This video highlighted parts of what MP's on Torii do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 23:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012868
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111809290
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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