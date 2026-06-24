Torii Station Military Police Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012868" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Corillo, a military policeman assigned to 247th Military Police on Torii Station, talks about what it's like working on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 18, 2026. This video highlighted parts of what MP's on Torii do on a day to day basis. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)