video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thousands of locals, service members, and distinguished Japanese and Okinawan visitors gathered to pay tribute to the over 200,000 lives lost during the Battle of Okinawa during the Okinawa Memorial Day ceremony 2026 at Peace Memorial Park, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2026. The Cornerstone of Peace, a monument with the names of everyone lost during the battle, serves as a symbol of eternal peace, and a desire to keep peace as a universal right. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)