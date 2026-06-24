Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 102nd CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct a supported combined training exercise at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, OR, June 26-28, 2026. 102nd CERFP is a multi-faceted force that trains year-round in order to maintain readiness to respond to disastrous events in Oregon and beyond.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Frank Ritchey)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 19:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012857
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-EJ376-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111808881
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ORNG 102nd CERFP Supported Combined Training Exercise 2026, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.