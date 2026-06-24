(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    ORNG 102nd CERFP Supported Combined Training Exercise 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 102nd CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) conduct a supported combined training exercise at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, OR, June 26-28, 2026. 102nd CERFP is a multi-faceted force that trains year-round in order to maintain readiness to respond to disastrous events in Oregon and beyond.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Frank Ritchey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 19:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012857
    VIRIN: 260627-A-EJ376-2002
    Filename: DOD_111808881
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORNG 102nd CERFP Supported Combined Training Exercise 2026, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    CERFP
    ORNG
    ORARNG
    Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video