This video series highlights United States Forces Japan's four priorities. The fourth priority is to plan, prepare, and practice for crisis and contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 20:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012854
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-HI767-5595
|Filename:
|DOD_111808876
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Force Japan: Priority Four, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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