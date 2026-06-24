(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts morning colors ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen and Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division host a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 26, 2026. The division hosts the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors across 1st MARDIV for outstanding performance.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen and Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012853
    VIRIN: 260626-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111808865
    Length: 00:30:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts morning colors ceremony, by LCpl Diego Berumen and LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, 1st MARDIV, Blue Diamond, Ceremony, Morning Colors, Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video