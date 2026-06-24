B-Roll: 1st Marine Division hosts morning colors ceremony

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division host a morning colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 26, 2026. The division hosts the ceremony every quarter to recognize Marines and Sailors across 1st MARDIV for outstanding performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen and Lance Cpl. Ricardo Del Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012853
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808865
|Length:
|00:30:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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