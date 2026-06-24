Schriever sculptor Daub talks about inspiration (SBD3-TV version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video story [Contains Open Caption]



Eugene Daub, American Contemporary Figure Sculptor, talks about the history and inspiration for the Gen. Bernard A. Schriever statue located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, during his lecture at the El Segundo Public Library, in El Segundo, Calif., on June 11, 2026. [U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA]



The video contains footage from DVIDSHUB of rocket launches and archival photos of Gen. Schriever.



Featuring:

Eugene Daub

Contemporary Figure Sculptor