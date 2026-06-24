Video story [Contains Open Caption]
Eugene Daub, American Contemporary Figure Sculptor, talks about the history and inspiration for the Gen. Bernard A. Schriever statue located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, during his lecture at the El Segundo Public Library, in El Segundo, Calif., on June 11, 2026. [U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA]
The video contains footage from DVIDSHUB of rocket launches and archival photos of Gen. Schriever.
Featuring:
Eugene Daub
Contemporary Figure Sculptor
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 20:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012850
|VIRIN:
|260611-X-GT718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808820
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever sculptor Daub talks about inspiration (SBD3-TV version), by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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