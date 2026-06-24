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    Schriever sculptor Daub talks about inspiration (SBD3-TV version)

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    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    Video story [Contains Open Caption]

    Eugene Daub, American Contemporary Figure Sculptor, talks about the history and inspiration for the Gen. Bernard A. Schriever statue located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, during his lecture at the El Segundo Public Library, in El Segundo, Calif., on June 11, 2026. [U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA]

    The video contains footage from DVIDSHUB of rocket launches and archival photos of Gen. Schriever.

    Featuring:
    Eugene Daub
    Contemporary Figure Sculptor

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 20:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012850
    VIRIN: 260611-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111808820
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Schriever sculptor Daub talks about inspiration (SBD3-TV version), by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ssc
    afa
    Schriever
    SBD3
    eugene daub

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