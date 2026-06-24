This video series highlights United States Forces Japan's four priorities. The first priority is to advance the U.S.-Japan Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012849
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-HI767-2491
|Filename:
|DOD_111808816
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Forces Japan: Priority One, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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