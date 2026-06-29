In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Marines have rehearsed unmanned aircraft tactical resupply operations in Japan, U.S. Forces and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National defense have held a joint repatriation ceremony in the Republic of Korea, and U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Mustin has tested its weapons systems during a calibration fire. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 19:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012848
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-QC626-5876
|Filename:
|DOD_111808796
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: June 29, 2026, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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