Pacific in 60: June 29, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Marines have rehearsed unmanned aircraft tactical resupply operations in Japan, U.S. Forces and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National defense have held a joint repatriation ceremony in the Republic of Korea, and U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Mustin has tested its weapons systems during a calibration fire. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)