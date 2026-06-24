Since taking command on June 11, 2026, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Charles Seaberry has been getting to know the nearly 2,500 personnel who make YPG Yuma County’s premier science and technology workplace. Hear him in his own words as he shares his life and career experiences, and command philosophy.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 19:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012847
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-IK096-9402
|Filename:
|DOD_111808755
|Length:
|00:12:31
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get to know U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Charles Seaberry, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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