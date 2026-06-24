Get to know U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Charles Seaberry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since taking command on June 11, 2026, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Charles Seaberry has been getting to know the nearly 2,500 personnel who make YPG Yuma County’s premier science and technology workplace. Hear him in his own words as he shares his life and career experiences, and command philosophy.