(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Get to know U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Charles Seaberry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Since taking command on June 11, 2026, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Charles Seaberry has been getting to know the nearly 2,500 personnel who make YPG Yuma County’s premier science and technology workplace. Hear him in his own words as he shares his life and career experiences, and command philosophy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 19:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012847
    VIRIN: 260625-A-IK096-9402
    Filename: DOD_111808755
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to know U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Charles Seaberry, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video