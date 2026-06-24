NMRTC Twentynine Palms supports ITX 3-26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, alongside corpsmen from commands across the country, provided medical support to Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center personnel during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson in Twentynine Palms, California, in June 2026. As the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms training event, ITX prepares Marine Air-Ground Task Forces to meet Strategic Reserve Mobilization Requirements by assessing readiness in demanding, combat-realistic conditions. The video features Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Radecki discussing the vital role corpsmen play in keeping Marines healthy, ready, and in the fight throughout the exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer. Additional b-roll footage courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kanoa Thomas).