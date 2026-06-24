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    NMRTC Twentynine Palms supports ITX 3-26 (Vertical)

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, alongside corpsmen from commands across the country, provided medical support to Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center personnel during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson in Twentynine Palms, California, in June 2026. As the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms training event, ITX prepares Marine Air-Ground Task Forces to meet Strategic Reserve Mobilization Requirements by assessing readiness in demanding, combat-realistic conditions. The video features Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Radecki discussing the vital role corpsmen play in keeping Marines healthy, ready, and in the fight throughout the exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer. Additional b-roll footage courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kanoa Thomas).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012844
    VIRIN: 260629-N-SE727-2353
    Filename: DOD_111808740
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms supports ITX 3-26 (Vertical), by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ITX
    training
    marine
    navy
    exercise
    corpsman

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