Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, alongside corpsmen from commands across the country, provided medical support to Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center personnel during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-26 at Camp Wilson in Twentynine Palms, California, in June 2026. As the Marine Forces Reserve's premier live-fire combined arms training event, ITX prepares Marine Air-Ground Task Forces to meet Strategic Reserve Mobilization Requirements by assessing readiness in demanding, combat-realistic conditions. The video features Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James Radecki discussing the vital role corpsmen play in keeping Marines healthy, ready, and in the fight throughout the exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer. Additional b-roll footage courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kanoa Thomas).
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 18:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012844
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-SE727-2353
|Filename:
|DOD_111808740
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms supports ITX 3-26 (Vertical), by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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