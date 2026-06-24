Kentucky Airmen provide tactical airlift for RAFL26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force members of the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, provide tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June at Karup Air Base, Denmark, as part of Ramstein Flag 2026. RAFL26 is an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)