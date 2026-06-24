BALTIMORE (June 29, 2026) Sailors and Marines stand at parade rest as San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs Baltimore following completion SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012834
|VIRIN:
|260629-N-MR072-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808516
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, by SN Brent Whorton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.