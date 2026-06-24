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    USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Seaman Brent Whorton 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 29, 2026) Sailors and Marines stand at parade rest as San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) departs Baltimore following completion SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public event throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012834
    VIRIN: 260629-N-MR072-2001
    Filename: DOD_111808516
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

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    USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Freedom250
    Sail250 Maryland

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