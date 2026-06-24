School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) - We only go up from here

Dr. Wendy N. Whitman Cobb, professor of strategy and security studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS), Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama discusses the importance of space defense, security, deterrence and strategy.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 16:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1012831
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-BL084-3946
|Filename:
|DOD_111808431
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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