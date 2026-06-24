School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) - We only go up from here

Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 16:52 Category: PSA Video ID: 1012831 VIRIN: 260611-F-BL084-3946 Filename: DOD_111808431 Length: 00:02:50 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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