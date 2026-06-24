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    School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) - We only go up from here

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Wendy N. Whitman Cobb, professor of strategy and security studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS), Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama discusses the importance of space defense, security, deterrence and strategy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 16:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1012831
    VIRIN: 260611-F-BL084-3946
    Filename: DOD_111808431
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) - We only go up from here, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    School of Advanced Air and Space Studies
    space defense
    Wendy Whitman-Cobb
    space strategy
    space deterence

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