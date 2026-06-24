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    Wyoming Army National Guard, community partners help conclude Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project

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    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment and local community partners concluded a collaborative homebuilding project marking another milestone in an effort to expand affordable housing opportunities for families in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012830
    VIRIN: 260626-A-UV688-4001
    Filename: DOD_111808402
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

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    This work, Wyoming Army National Guard, community partners help conclude Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project, by SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    partnerships
    Soldiers
    nationalguard
    CowboyGuard
    Army
    engineers

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