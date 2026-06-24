Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment and local community partners concluded a collaborative homebuilding project marking another milestone in an effort to expand affordable housing opportunities for families in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012830
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-UV688-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808402
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Wyoming Army National Guard, community partners help conclude Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project
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