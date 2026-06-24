Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force-1 deploys on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to Venezuela from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012825
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-XP529-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111808235
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Disaster-Relief Efforts in Venezuela, by TSgt Paul Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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