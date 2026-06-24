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    Disaster-Relief Efforts in Venezuela

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    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force-1 deploys on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to Venezuela from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, June 27, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012825
    VIRIN: 260627-F-XP529-1001
    Filename: DOD_111808235
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster-Relief Efforts in Venezuela, by TSgt Paul Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Homestead Air Reserve Base
    SOUTHCOM
    Miami-Dade
    C-17 Globemaster III
    VENEarthquake

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