Remembering Kerrville Podcast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012822" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Texas Military Department reminisce on their time during the Kerrville floods and the challenges they faced February 25, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The service members were of the first responders from the Texas Military Department during the floods. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)