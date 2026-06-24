Members of the Texas Military Department reminisce on their time during the Kerrville floods and the challenges they faced February 25, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The service members were of the first responders from the Texas Military Department during the floods. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012822
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-GF227-1290
|Filename:
|DOD_111808182
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembering Kerrville Podcast, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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