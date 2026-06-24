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    Remembering Kerrville Podcast

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    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Military Department reminisce on their time during the Kerrville floods and the challenges they faced February 25, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The service members were of the first responders from the Texas Military Department during the floods. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012822
    VIRIN: 260225-A-GF227-1290
    Filename: DOD_111808182
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Kerrville Podcast, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNGB
    Kerrville
    Texas Military Department
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Kerrville Texas Flood

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